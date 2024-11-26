Peacemaker season 2 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

As you get excited to see Peacemaker season 2 on Max down the line, here is another reason to be excited. Production is officially done for the cast and crew behind the scenes!

In a new post on Bluesky, James Gunn himself confirmed that filming is done for the latest batch of episodes, and that is a process that has been ongoing for the past several years. We know that once again, John Cena is going to be front and center for the next chapter of the story, and there could be some familiar faces mixed with some newcomers.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/53CyWZF9mRECWYaMaehg4h?si=b3AU5YIHQQuXxHR3TVwugA

So why so much secrecy about the story of Peacemaker season 2 in general? A lot of it, at least for the time being, seems to have to do with what else is ahead within the DC Universe. This show is most likely going to premiere next fall, on the other side of Gunn’s new Superman movie. There is at least a chance that one project is going to end up impacting the other and for the time being, that is something that we are trying to prepare for. Teasing one project could end up impacting the other.

At the very least, it is our hope that around the time of San Diego Comic-Con next summer, we will start to get a better sense as to what the story here will be, let alone when the show will premiere. In the meantime, it feels like there is still plenty of time to spread the word about this series! A lot of people still have not had a chance to see the first season, and we tend to think that is due to the massive glut of superhero shows and movies that are out there.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Peacemaker now, including what else is ahead

What do you want to see on Peacemaker season 2 when the show does eventually premiere?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







