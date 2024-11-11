Peacemaker season 2 premiere date: Max preview hypes return

We know that we have been waiting for a long time to see Peacemaker season 2 premiere over at Max; unfortunately, the reality is that we’ve got a ways to go.

Last night alongside the season 1 finale for The Penguin, HBO and the streaming service released a sizzle reel for a lot of their programming, both for the end of this year and then also moving into 2025. The John Cena series was very-much a part of it, though at the same time, it is clear that we are going to be waiting for a good while — and it won’t be until after the upcoming James Gunn Superman movie.

Is the wait for Peacemaker going to be worth it? We feel like that will likely be the case, given that Gunn remains so hands-on with it despite all of his additional responsibilities. Yet, it is still hard to envision having to wait until the second half of 2025 in order to see it.

We do tend to think that in general, one of the trickier things to wrap your head around at this point is all of the various continuities / tentacles even in the new state of the DC Universe. We know the hype here is to eventually have more of a singular timeline similar to what we’ve got with Marvel. However, the challenge that comes with this here is relatively simple, mostly in that you’ve also got shows like The Penguin, which could come back for another season and sort of exists in its own little plane.

For now, the most likely scenario with Peacemaker in particular is that we’re waiting until next fall — with that, there is a chance for a number of other teases in due time.

