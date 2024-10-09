Peacemaker season 2 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Are we going to get some news on a Peacemaker season 2 at some point this month? Well, the enthusiasm is still there! The John Cena series has been off the air a long time, but we are at least happy to say that production is happening and there are plans to get back at some point in the relatively near future.

Now that we’ve said that, here is your unfortunate reminder that you are not going to be getting too much more this month other than the occasional tease. (Take, for example, a rather fascinating image James Gunn posted on Twitter.)

Insofar as a Peacemaker release date goes, here is at least some of what we can say for the time being. The show is not planned to arrive on Max until after Gunn’s upcoming Superman movie, so our sentiment is that you will see it in the second half of next year. Until we get to that point, we’re sure that there are going to be getting a lot of various teases and reasons to be excited.

One of the best things about this show in general is the zeal and excitement that Cena seems to have for playing the part, and also just how crazy and zany the show can be — while also still being grounded in story. This is all somewhat a microcosm of what we anticipate the new DC Universe to be under Gunn and Peter Safran — we know that so much of it is corporate and yet, we do think that he does love and care about the comics and will try to do right by them.

We just hope that there’s going to be a great campaign around season 2 whenever it comes out at this point, mostly because it has been such a long wait.

Related – Check out some more discussion when it comes to a Peacemaker season 2

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2, no matter when it happens?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







