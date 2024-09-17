Peacemaker season 2 premiere date: September 2024 update

It has now been over two and a half years since Peacemaker season 1 arrived — with that, what’s going on with season 2? The John Cena series absolutely has a dedicated audience, and it is one of the remnants from the old version of the DC Universe that is still around.

Luckily, we can at least assure you in this piece that the show is still being made; not only that, but filming is currently happening! Odds are, this will continue at least for the next couple of months. As for the reason for the long wait, it is complicated. Some of it absolutely has to do with the industry strikes of last year; meanwhile, another part of it is tied to what James Gunn was working on with his Superman project earlier this year. It took some time for everything to be put together.

So where do things stand insofar as a premiere date goes? Well, this is where we do have to remind everyone that it’s not happening until next year. As for the reason why, that’s not hard to explain at all. It takes a really long time to make a show like this, especially one that requires special effects once shooting is done. Our sentiment is that spring 2025 is the absolute earliest we could see it with that in mind, but we tend to think in general that Max is going to be patient. After all, they have no real reason to do anything otherwise.

After all, consider the various programming that they / HBO have over the next several months already, whether it be The Penguin, The Last of Us, or The White Lotus. This is just the stuff that is confirmed from now until around the end of May, a.k.a. the end of this particular awards cycle.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Peacemaker right now, including other discussion on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2?

When do you think the show is actually going to return? Share right away in the attached comments, and also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







