Peacemaker season 2 starts filming; premiere date hopes

Just in case you weren’t excited already to see Peacemaker season 2 on Max, let’s stoke the flames a little! Filming for the latest batch of episodes is about to kick off, and we have yet another reason to be excited.

In a new post on Threads, executive producer James Gunn confirmed that work is underway on the long-awaited next chapter of the John Cena series, which we do think is going to continue to combine humor and action in a pretty formidable way. The first season ended up being a fantastic entry to the catalogue, and we’re glad that this is still going despite a lot of the broader changes that are happening within the DC Comics world.

Also, shouldn’t this show get more attention after the fantastic bit that Cena had at the Oscars? It was another reminder of his comedic prowess beyond just being a great wrestler / action star.

As for when season 2 is going to premiere… – Don’t get your hopes up that it will be anytime soon. Peacemaker is the sort of show that will take many months to shoot and beyond just that, it’s also going to take a good bit of time in order to edit together after the fact. If we get a chance to see the next chapter by the middle of 2025, it will be a pretty acceptable spot for all of us to see it.

Now, let’s just hope that at some point during the production process, we do get a chance to get more details all about what’s coming. Why should we have to wait for a lot of insight there? So long as it’s not some big spoiler, it feels reasonable for a handful of various teases and surprises to be announced.

What do you most want to see moving into Peacemaker season 2 on Max?

Is there any one thing that you most want to see when it comes to the story? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







