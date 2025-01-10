The Pitt season 2: Noah Wyle on possible renewal

With this week marking the premiere of The Pitt on Max, is it really that crazy to think about the future? We don’t quite think so.

After all, on paper it feels relatively easy to sit here and say that this is one of those medical dramas that could go on for several years. However, there is a challenge that comes within it due to the specific format here. Each season of the Noah Wyle series takes place over the course of a single day, and we’re not sure that it benefits the show to go immediately from one day into the next when actors eventually age. Also, don’t you want to see new doctors here and there?

Well, in a new interview with TVLine, Wyle himself details some of the discussions between him and executive producer R. Scott Gemmill about what the future of the show would look like — noting that they have already mapped out possibilities:

We’ve worked through those hypotheticals, and recognize the value of what a jump in time would give us, where you could play a lot with what happened in the interim as you’re playing out what’s happening in real time. That would be a good device, as would night shift or a holiday…. I think I speak for Scott when I say the idea of a Season 2 would be a blessing that neither of us have entertained because we’ve just wanted to land this plane as elegantly as we we can in Season 1.

So far, we would argue that The Pitt is off to a great start, giving you a story that is intense but also still full of assorted surprises. If the series can continue forward with this sort of trajectory, we do think that there is a chance that we could have more … but it all depends on viewership.

