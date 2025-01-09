Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 video: The spread of disease

This weekend is going to bring the arrival of Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 over to BBC One — so what can we say about it?

Well, the first order of business here is noting that this show is going to continue to dive into difficult and at times sensitive topics, not that this is going to be all that much of a surprise to anyone out there who has watched for some time. It has long been the hallmark of the British drama, and here, you will be seeing a discussion about the spread of venereal disease.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some additional discussions now!

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video in which the Call the Midwife team discuss this episode, and also what it means to be telling the story at around this time. We are entering a point here where there is more awareness of these diseases, but also ways to help those who are suffering. So much of the series over the years has been about a rise of awareness, let alone a rise in treatment. That is not about the change now.

As for what else is going to be coming within this episode, just know that Trixie is going to have an arc that is particularly important in its own right — and also perhaps reassuring to a lot of people who were worried that Helen George’s character would be mostly absent due to some of her life circumstances this go-around. We know that her relationship with Matthew could still require a lot of examination, but we’ll have to see where things end up going here in the long-term.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Call the Midwife now, including more on what else is seemingly coming up

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







