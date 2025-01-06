Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2: Cyril and Rosalind’s future

What lies ahead for Cyril and Rosalind on Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2, let alone the remainder of the season? It feels as though there is something there between the two, but what will things turn into? That’s a big question.

Ultimately, there is one thing that we know about the world of the hit BBC One drama — it is complicated. It almost always will be complicated. Cyril technically is still married to Lucille, and then you are adding to this that we’re dealing with an interracial relationship here at a time when that was not often accepted everywhere.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get all sorts of other TV updates!

Speaking in a new interview with the Radio Times, here is some of what Zephryn Taitte (who plays the character) had to say:

“I remember speaking to someone on set, and they said they were in an interracial relationship and how hard it was in the ’70s … They could never be open and flirty with each other … [This is] the early stages of it, and I’m sure it’s going get harder for them … And also, Cyril is still married [to Lucille, who is currently living in Jamaica], so you have to deal with that.

“So I’m looking forward to seeing what [creator] Heidi [Thomas] and the rest of the team bring to the table.”

Given that most Call the Midwife seasons take place over the course of a given year, we know that there is often a great deal of evolution that will happen in the months to come. This relationship could end up becoming more serious in that time, and we could also get more updates on Lucille. For now, almost anything feels possible and we’ll have to see it all plays out.

Related – Be sure to get some more details on Call the Midwife, including what else is coming

What do you most want to see on Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







