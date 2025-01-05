Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 spoilers: Trixie’s new case

Following tonight’s big premiere event on BBC One, do you want to learn a little more all about Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2? Well, let’s just start by saying this: There is a lot more drama to come! The show is going to operate under its typical circumstances week in and week out; the only changes are going to be ones that come about through the sands of time.

Now, where is the show going to go after the premiere? Let’s just say that if you were worried that Trixie would just be MIA for a big chunk of the season, don’t be. She is going to have a huge part in particular next week, one where she takes on an especially difficult case.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Bad Sisters videos!

Below, you can see the Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

It’s April 1970 and Trixie oversees the care of Arlene, an unmarried mother who is heavily pregnant and under the care of the district midwives. Rising rates of gonorrhoea in the district cause alarm when Zeta, a young Cypriot expectant mother, is diagnosed. She is utterly distressed and bewildered by her diagnosis and her husband Mehmet denies any extramarital affair. Meanwhile, Cyril and Rosalind volunteer together at the homeless shelter.

Are any of these stories going to matter beyond this individual episode? That remains to be seen and ultimately, a lot of that is tied to the format here. This is a show that wants to show you as many different mothers in need over the course of a given season and by virtue of that, they do have a lot of cases that go in and out over the course of a given hour.

Related – See more all about Trixie’s future on Call the Midwife right now

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 14 episode 2 when it arrives next week?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







