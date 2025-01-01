Call the Midwife season 14 spoilers: Writer talks Trixie’s story

The Call the Midwife season 14 premiere is coming to BBC One this weekend — are you ready to be emotional all over again?

Well, we do know that there is one thing that this show does better than almost any other out there, and it is tug repeatedly at the heartstrings. Of course, we know that entering this season there are reasons for more questions than ever, especially when it comes to Trixie. Helen George’s character has been living largely in America since the end of last season, but she did turn back up for the Christmas Special.

So do the writers have some more unique ways to feature her? For now, let’s just say that the simple answer to this is yes. Speaking to Hello! Magazine, here is some of what writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

“Trixie continues to divide her time between her exciting new life in New York and life at Nonnatus House and she becomes instrumental in a new management plan which results in the sustainment of life at Nonnatus House that gives her new management type of responsibilities.”

Ultimately, all of this is exciting since it gives George a reason to stick around here and there. It remains to be seen if she is going to be in every Call the Midwife season 14 episode or not, but you better be assured that we are exciting to see this play out! Of course, in the short-term there are also going to be more personal story arcs and reasons to get emotional, not that we think this is much of a reason for surprise. Aren’t these the sort of things that this show does all the time?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

