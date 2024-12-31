Call the Midwife season 14 premiere video: The Isle of Dogs

The Call the Midwife season 14 premiere is coming to BBC One this weekend, and let’s just say that this one is out of the history books.

One of the things that the drama has always done a great job at is finding a way to combine specific character arcs with things that were happening across greater London at a particular period of time, and that is also going to be happening within this episode. Thank the Isle of Dogs for that.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV discussions!

If you head over to the official Call the Midwife Instagram page right now, you can learn a little bit more about this, including how the producers are taking on a story of a district declaring its own independence and, effectively, what that does mean for Nonnatus and the midwives who are serving there. It is certainly going to cause some issues for Violet in her position as Mayor, and of course we are eager to see how she handles all of this tumult around her community.

In general, we do tend to think that looking at these sort of events is hugely important for a show like this, especially since it grounds the series within a particular moment in history. There are a number of viewers out there who may have been alive when all of this transpired, and they would want to see a rendition that reminds them of the past. In general, we tend to think that the next few seasons of the show are going to be especially important for documenting some of this, as it is a time of such rapid change.

Of course, in the midst of all this historical storytelling, you could also get misty-eyed. Such is the way of this series.

Related – Get more details now on the Call the Midwife premiere

What do you most want to see moving into the Call the Midwife season 14 premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







