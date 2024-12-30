Call the Midwife season 14 spoilers: Is Nancy leaving?

As we prepare to see Call the Midwife season 14 premiere on BBC one this weekend, we understand concern over Nancy’s future. After all, the character has struck up a romance with Roger and anytime that a midwife enters some entanglement on this show, there are always some concerns that they will eventually depart.

For a great example of that, you just have to look over at Trixie right now! While it does seem like she is going to be back in season 14, we have are aware that she and Matthew moved to America at the end of last season. Relationships mean change much of the time, and that can include a move out of Poplar.

Now that we’ve said all of that, why not pass along a message from Megan Cusack? Speaking to The Sun, the actress behind Nancy indicates further that for at least the immediate future, her character will not be going anywhere:

“No, just because she’s fallen in love, she’s not leaving us just yet. There’s lots of things happening, she’s got lots going on, you know, a job offer, an engagement, an overbearing mother-in-law to be. So she’s got a lot going on.”

Honestly, we hope that the entire core group of midwives sticks around for a little while, if for no other reason than to continue to see some of the chemistry build here. After all, continuity is a big part of what makes Call the Midwife the series that it is, as you get to spend extremely long periods of time with these characters and get to know them so much better.

