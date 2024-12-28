Call the Midwife season 14: Writer talks long-term future

Ahead of the premiere of Call the Midwife season 14 on BBC One in the near future, it feels right to start to look ahead. The period drama has been confirmed already for a season 15, so you do not have to worry about that. However, there is a certain bit of uncertainty beyond that.

We know that in theory, it is still easy to sit back and proclaim that a show like this could go on forever, mostly because that is inherently what so many of us would want. Yet, reality remains that eventually, there could come a time … it is just not something that writer Heidi Thomas is thinking about too much at present.

Speaking to Hello! Magazine, writer Heidi Thomas gives us at least some comfort, as it seems as though there is no reason to end the show right now:

“I don’t know how long we’re going to go on, we aren’t going to run out of stories … People ask me every year, ‘Where do you get your stories from?’ and the simple answer is, I go to the British newspaper archive or I go into the medical archive.

“I think we are rooted in realism, love and changing times and because times keep changing, we will keep going on.”

Given that Call the Midwife has certainly proven itself to be a comfort show for a wide array of people out there, we have no reason to think that the viewership will start dropping. The only thing that might change slightly is live viewership, largely due to the fact that this changes based on the current state of the industry where fewer and fewer people are watching things live.

