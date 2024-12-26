Call the Midwife season 14 premiere air date, spoilers, time jump

With the two-part Christmas Special ending today on BBC One, what more can we say about Call the Midwife season 14? The great thing with where things stand at the moment is that we know there is a lot of drama ahead; yet, at the same time, there are reasons for some smiles and comfort, as well.

After all, let’s face it — there are few shows that give you all of these different elements all at once!

So when are you going to be seeing the series return? Well, BBC One has already confirmed that Call the Midwife will be back for season 14 on Sunday, January 5 — if you are watching in the US, you will be waiting until March to see it arrive on PBS. This difference in premiere date per country is honestly pretty familiar to everyone out there who has watched over the years.

Rather than get too bogged down on the schedule right now, why not just shift things over and discuss the story further? You can see the full season 14 premiere synopsis below, and it teases a lot of big stories:

It’s March 1970. The team support a pregnant teenage girl whose parents believe in an immaculate conception. Demonstrations cause havoc for the Nonnatus team, whilst Nancy’s relationship blossoms.

It is good to see that the Nancy relationship storyline will still be happening at this point, especially when you consider the fact that this episode is taking place months after what we saw on Christmas. This does not guarantee that there is a forever future, but it is encouraging — and honestly, we hope that it is a great counter-balance to some of the sadder content that is here. After all, the demonstrations could be a lot for some of the midwives to deal with.

