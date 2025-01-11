Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, January 11, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Of course, let’s start off by noting here that we don’t blame anyone who wants it back. How could you not? It has been a little while now since we had a chance to see any new episodes, after all.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a little bit of the unfortunate news, as you are going to be waiting a good while still to see what is next. Thanks to a reveal this week, we know that the SNL episode is going to be airing next weekend with Dave Chappelle, and following that, you will see Timothee Chalamet is both the host and musical guest. Next month, meanwhile, is the 50th anniversary special, which is currently set to air on Sunday, February 16.

Are we okay with a potential break between these two episodes and the big special? If this was any other season, it would be a little harder to accept it. Yet, at the same time we tend to think that the anniversary special is going to be an epic, extended event that will feature dozens of cast members from the entire history of the series and be arguably one of the biggest TV events of the year. It probably takes a little bit longer to plan and beyond just that, you have to make it feel a little more special by building up to it slowly over time.

For anyone out there who is wondering, this special is hardly going to be the final episode of the season, as there are going to be more opportunities to see sketches and hosts on the other side. In a way, it is going to be weird imagining the next era of Saturday Night Live after the anniversary, but this is a show that has always moved forward. Remember that once upon a time, there were episodes without Lorne Michaels, as well.

