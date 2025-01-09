It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 17 premiere date hopes

After tonight’s big Abbott Elementary crossover, we 100% understand if you’re wanting an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiere date. Season 17 is absolutely still coming, and it is mostly a matter of when.

Of course, we would love nothing more than be able to hand down some sort of specifics here, but this is what we can say for now: The plan is for Dennis, Dee, Mac, and the rest of the gang to actually be back at some point in the spring or summer, but FXX has yet to confirm much of anything.

Here is where things, at least to us, are going to get interesting — we do personally believe that a lot of people out there will be tempted to check out It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia for the first time after watching the Quinta Brunson series, and let’s just say that some of them may be surprised. This show is far more profane and offensive than Abbott Elementary ever is, and the characters had to be shifted slightly in order to meet the tone here of network TV. There is another part of the crossover that was filmed for it already, and we hope to see that in the summer, as well.

Does that mean that Janine, Gregory, or someone else is going to interact with some Sunny locales? That remains to be seen, but we do know that this episode will explain further why the gang went to Abbott for community service and tell a lot of the story from their own point of view. As it turns out, the crossover was so funny that we think it serves as pretty fantastic publicity for the crossover; we just have to wait and see whatever the end result here is.

