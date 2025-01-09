Abbott Elementary, Always Sunny crossover: Where was Dennis?

After watching the Abbott Elementary crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, it is pretty easy to be in stitches. At the same time, it is also easy to wonder about a handful of different things. Take, for starters, where in the world Dennis was during much of it. We saw Glenn Howerton briefly, only for it to be revealed that his character did not want to be on-camera for whatever was being shot.

So, was there a specific reason for his absence beyond what was written for this character? As it turns out, yes.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Entertainment Weekly, producer Patrick Schumacker did his part to explain that a scheduling conflict made his story a little more challenging:

Glenn had a show that he is a series regular on called Sirens. It’s the Netflix show, and it was shooting in New York. He flew in specifically to work on this and had to fly back. We had him for half a day, so we had to build that in. That was one of those ones where we didn’t know if we had him, and so, we had to stay a little bit nimble as far as breaking the story. But he’s very heavy in their episode.

We do think a big part of what has made the run of It’s Always Sunny so incredible over the years is that a lot of the cast has done it alongside other gigs. Kaitlin Olson, for example, is currently the star of an ABC series in High Potential. Meanwhile, Rob McElhenney’s other series in Mythic Quest is returning to Apple TV+ in the near future.

Even if it would’ve been nice to have more Dennis, let’s just say that this crossover was everything that we wanted here and then some.

