Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 10: After the crossover…

Following tonight’s big It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover, you should know that Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 10 will bring things back to normal. Or, it will make them as normal as you would ever expect, at all things considered.

So what will be the focus of the next installment? Well, the title here is “Testing,” and this is going to be all about a subject that is difficult for a lot of teachers out there. Having good scores is a fundamental part of a job, regardless of whatever anyone’s opinion may be on the subject. It’s something that may cause Janine to ask some questions of herself — something else that teachers go through. Could there be some emotional elements to this story? It’s possible, but remember that this is a comedy at the same time. The focus is always going to be on the laughs to a certain extent.

Now that we’ve said all of that, we suggest you check out the Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on what’s to come:

Janine must rethink her lesson plans after her class performs poorly on a practice test, while Jacob struggles to engage a disinterested student. The district sends a new custodian to train under Mr. Johnson.

Is this the end of the crossover?

Not exactly, mostly in that there are plans to have an It’s Always Sunny episode document it further … though it may not be for some time. More than likely, it is going to happen in the summer and it will give you an alternate point of view on things. Given that this is one of the FXX comedy, it is almost certain to be vulgar and profane. Be prepared accordingly for that.

