Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9: How crossover takes shape

As many of you may be aware at this point, the huge Abbott Elementary crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is happening in two days! This has potential to be one of the funniest and craziest events we’ve seen in quite some time, at least on paper. Because both of these shows are so funny, that does introduce an element of expectation.

Honestly, we have no idea whether or not this is going to work, largely because these two shows are so fundamentally different. Sure, they are both set in Philadelphia and meant to make you laugh, but an elementary school is the last place you’d want to see the Paddy’s Pub gang.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some additional TV updates!

Speaking to TV Insider, Abbott Elementary executive producer Justin Halpern notes that the crossover (which is told in two parts) is actually going to be one where you need to eventually watch both shows in order to fully understand:

“One of the cool things about this crossover is that it is not just two independent episodes where some of our characters are in their show, and some of their characters are in our show … This is an actual puzzle that has fit together in a really great way.”

The only unfortunate thing about the crossover is that the Sunny part of it may not air until later this year, and that means that we are going to be waiting for a good while in order to see it. Because of that, we hope that there is some sort of refresher ahead of that story airing on FXX. Also, let’s cross our fingers that there are big ratings for both shows here, mostly because that would be a great way to make certain we get more events like this down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Abbott Elementary right now and what lies ahead

What do you think this big Abbott Elementary season 4 crossover will look like at the end of the day?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







