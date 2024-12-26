Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9: It’s Always Sunny teases

As many of you may be aware at this point, Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9 is going to be airing on ABC come January 8. Not only that, but this is the much-anticipated crossover event with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

How in the world is this show going to be able to adequately exist without the Reynolds family being obnoxious or profane? We are honestly pretty darn curious of that, given that the last place that any of these people should be is close to a school. Yet, we imagine that this is what made the writers interested in the idea of telling this story and molding the worlds of two very-different worlds.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for further TV reviews and reactions!

This week, the network has officially unveiled a new teaser for what is ahead, and you can check that out over here! Meanwhile, you can also check out the Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9 synopsis:

Ava announces the school district is sending a group of volunteers to help out at Abbott; however, when they arrive, things don’t go as planned.

If you have not heard for whatever reason…

This episode is not the only time that the Abbott educators are going to be around the crew from Paddy’s Pub, as you are also going to be seeing an It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode airing later in 2025 that brings the crossover home. We imagine that the appeal there is going to be trying to bring some of the ABC characters into the insane and often profane world of the FX show.

Of course, we hope that this story is going to be creatively satisfying; yet, at the same time we’re also eager for a chance here to see if it draws big ratings to both of these shows.

Related – Get even more news on the crossover, and what else is coming throughout it

What are you more curious to see moving into Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 9 on ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







