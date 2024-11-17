Abbott Elementary season 4: Quinta Brunson on Sunny crossover

We know that we are going to be waiting until the new year to see the crossover between Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. So, what will the story actually be here? This is definitely one of the big questions that a lot of people out there have, and trust us when we say that we are as eager as anyone to get an answer.

Well, one of the recent headlines we got was that for the first part of the crossover, we’ll see some of the crew of the FXX show appearing in the ABC sitcom. That is still the case, but there is going to be some sort of adjustment of sorts in regards to the tone and the style of both shows. After all, we hardly think that Mac and Dee can come into Abbott and start swearing up a storm.

Based on what Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson had to say (per Deadline) while at Vulture Fest, both shows are actually going to tell a similar story with their crossover albeit from different points of view:

“Our episode will air in January. So, it will be an Abbott Elementary episode … But the first episode of Always Sunny — I don’t know when their episode’s gonna air, probably in June. Their episode will be their version of what happened in this storyline.”

We don’t necessarily think that any part of this story is going to be significant or consequential in the long-term scope of things. Instead, we just view it as a chance for the cast of both shows to have a lot of fun and honestly, it is the sort of thing that they will each use as a big ratings draw. Why wouldn’t they? While a lot of people still watch both, neither one of them is necessarily huge in terms of live viewers. This could change that.

