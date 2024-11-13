Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 7 return date over at ABC

Following tonight’s episode on ABC, do you want to get an Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 7 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead?

As per usual, there are a handful of different things to discuss here, but we should just go ahead and start by getting the unfortunate news out of the way: There is no installment next week. Meanwhile, there is not one the week after, either. (Given that November 27 is the day before Thanksgiving, that is hardly a surprise.)

Instead, the plan right now is for Quinta Brunson and the rest of the Abbott Elementary cast to return on Wednesday, December 4, which is when you are going to have a chance to see a pretty epic two-part event that is themed all around Christmas. You can learn some more information about those episodes below…

Season 4 episode 7, “Winter Show” – Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.

Season 4 episode 8, “Winter Break” – Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.

So what is coming up after these episodes?

Well, the comedy will be off the air until the new year, but the plan is to return in a big way! New episodes resume on Wednesday, January 8 at a new time in 8:30 p.m. Eastern. It will air following the new comedy Shifting Gears, and the first episode back is going to be the much-anticipated crossover with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. This is the sort of episode that could easily be a big hit in the ratings, mostly because it is so unique and unexpected that we don’t know how viewers steer clear of it. Isn’t there immediate curiosity?

