Silo season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The journey of Lukas

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have an opportunity to see Silo season 2 episode 9 arrive over at Apple TV+. What will the focal point of the next story be?

Well, given where we are at this point in the story, it does honestly feel like there is one thing that we need above all else: Answers, at least when it comes to one of the major storylines coursing through the series. Maybe that is what is really going on with Juliette and these mysterious newcomers over at #17; or, is there a chance that Lukas Kyle is actually going to see a clearer picture of things?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Here is some of what we can say right now. If you head over to the official press site for the series, you can see a season 2 episode 9 image that features Lukas deeper in the Silo than we’ve seen him so far. For the longest time, we’ve wondered if there is something down there about the creation of the structures, or at least whether or not there is a massive secret that not even Bernard is aware of. Could there be a way to reach Juliette down there? We’ve got so many questions and yet, only two episodes to go! That is not a lot of tie to tie up all of the loose ends … though we are pretty sure some are going to remain even once we get to the other side of all this.

The most important thing to note here is that there is already a season 3 and a season 4, which will be the end of the road for the series. The story is 100% going somewhere, but the question is 1) where that somewhere is and 2) how we are going to make it to that point.

Related – Get a few more details now about Silo season 2 episode 9 — how should you prepare?

What do you think we are going to see moving into Silo season 2 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







