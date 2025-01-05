Silo season 2 episode 9: How are things ‘rigged’?

Are we get prepared to see Silo season 2 episode 9 over at Apple TV+, a number of stories have to revolve around Salvador Quinn. Sure, the character himself is long gone, but the impact still remains — especially as Lukas Kyle does his best to unravel his code.

So has he figured out some important stuff so far? Certainly, especially when it comes down to the idea that the game may be “rigged.” As for what that game is, that’s where the questions really lie.

First and foremost, we tend to think that we’re looking at a situation here where Quinn tried to find whatever answers he could behind the Slio — just as we know Meadows tried to when it comes to some of her own efforts.

It feels like what we’re looking at here is one of two options. We could be looking at a situation here where all of these efforts from Quinn went nowhere and he knew it, and really there is no reason to try and keep things going. However, you can also argue that he knows that digging into this further will get someone killed. This could be a warning … but could it also be a trick?

What makes this entire situation so complicated right now with Quinn is that this is not someone we know what all of his collective motives were. He’s still an unknown in a world where history can be distorted by a lot of the people in power.

For now, all we can say is this — we hope that there’s an opportunity for a few big reveals on all this in episode 9. The last thing we want is for this to continue to linger leading into the finale. What would the benefit be there for almost anyone involved?

What are you most exciting to see as we move into Silo season 2 episode 9 when it arrives?

