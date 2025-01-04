Silo season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Martha’s complicated future

Is there is one person you should be worried about entering Silo season 2 episode 9, isn’t it Martha Walker? Doesn’t it have to be?

Just consider the following for a moment — at the end of episode 8, it was revealed that “Walk,” in an effort to protect someone she loves in Carla, has sold out much of Mechanical to Bernard. She may realize that it is a mistake, but at the same time, she felt like there was no other choice. Love was her guide, even a difficult love given her and Carla’s complicated history over the past two and a half decades.

Speaking to Collider about what transpired in episode 8, Harriet Walter (who plays Martha) indicated where her character’s headspace really is at now:

“She makes this mistake, and she finds herself tricked into something, and it’s because of love again … She doesn’t know how she’s going to be able to right the wrong, and nor does the audience know if she can right the wrong.”

We do honestly think that the likes of Shirley, Knox, and others are extremely important to Walk, and the last thing that she wants to do is to doom her. Ultimately, she just has to buy some time and hope that nobody dies in the process. How can she do that when she does not exactly have a lot of power at this point? Let’s just say that this is a particularly hard question to answer, but you can argue that at this point, Silo is an underdog story. You’ve got the people in power, and then everyone else doing whatever they can to try and find a way to stay alive … even when it is hard.

What do you think we’re going to see when it comes to Walker on Silo season 2 episode 9?

