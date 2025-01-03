Silo season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

With Silo season 2 episode 9 coming to Apple TV+ next week, there are so many reasons for excitement. Take, for starters, the prospect of finally getting some answers — and then also knowing that the end is just about here.

What more can we say about “The Safeguard”? Well, this is the penultimate episode of the season and whatever happens here will carry over directly to the finale. It is certainly going to be intense, especially now that we know that Martha is a traitor and that Juliette’s life could be on the line. Prepare for a few twists to come at you from around every corner!

Below, you can see the full Silo season 2 episode 9 synopsis with some other insight all about what more is ahead:

Billings’ faith is shaken. Lukas heads to the down deep. Knox identifies the traitor. Juliette uncovers the truth about Solo’s past.

We are prepared for this episode to end with a big cliffhanger, just as we are also prepared for some character to question their allegiance more than they ever have before.

Who is the real x-factor?

For us at the moment, it may very well be Lukas. This is someone who has to be loyal to Bernard right now by measure of necessity, and it does not mean that it is actually something he wants to do. If he ever gets an opportunity to jump ship, will he? That is something that we are thinking about — especially in the event that Juliette ever comes back. That is of course a hard thing to note, mostly because we’ve thought for most of the season she was close to making it back to #18 … and we are still where we are.

