Is Law & Order, SVU new tonight on NBC, January 9, 2025?

Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? What more can we also say here about its spin-off in SVU? There is a lot to get into here.

Given that we are on the other side of the holiday season, we absolutely understand the enthusiasm for more of the franchise. Also, One Chicago was on the air yesterday! It makes perfect sense that we get more into the rest of the greater Wolf universe … but unfortunately, that is not the case.

So what are we waiting for when it comes to the future of the show? Well, check out details for the next two installments below…

Law & Order season 24 episode 9, “Enemy of the State” – 01/16/2025 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : Shaw and Riley discover a shocking motive after a young man is pushed in front of a train. When the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince him to testify to its uses and abuses.

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 9, “First Light” – 01/16/2025 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : An abhorrent web of lies and betrayal is uncovered when a woman is confronted with video of a night she can’t remember. Carisi struggles to move on from his ordeal when the suspect changes his plea.

What is happening with Organized Crime at the moment?

Well, we know that production started off for the new season last year, and there has also been a change behind the scenes when it comes to the showrunner. We also know that it is coming to Peacock rather than airing on NBC, and that is another adjustment we have to prepare for. (Let’s just cross our fingers that there is still some sort of possible cliffhanger here.)

