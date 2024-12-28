Law & Order season 24 episode 9: Who is on the stand?

If you have not heard the news already, Law & Order season 24 episode 9 is poised to arrive on NBC moving into Thursday, January 16. So what will the story be for this?

As we have noted about a thousand times over the years, something that the crime procedural needs to be almost constantly cognizant of is that every case-of-the-week story needs to stand out from the pack. That is difficult for really long seasons, but there need to be reasons to convince viewers to watch live. That means either a topic case or new challenges for some of the characters. Moving into episode 9, it seems like Tony Goldwyn’s character of Nicholas Baxter could be front and center.

According to a new report from TVLine, Baxter may need to go on the stand to ensure success for a trial. Given his position and/or some of his ambitions, we don’t have to tell you just how challenging that is. Anyone could pick Baxter apart if he is up there!

So why could this happen? Well, let’s just say that it involves some of the character’s lawmaking past. For more, see the short Law & Order season 24 episode 9 synopsis below:

When the trial hinges on a piece of legislation that Baxter wrote, Price must convince him to testify to its uses and abuses.

The aforementioned website does have a photo of Goldwyn’s character on the stand, which is proof that Price’s efforts are successful. As for whether or not it turns out to be that way at the end of the trial, that remains to be seen.

For the time being, we at least have some confidence that if you love a good courtroom drama, this episode may at least prove to be up your alley.

