The Traitors UK season 3 episode 5 preview: Who will be seduced?

We are going to have a chance to see The Traitors UK season 3 episode 5 over on BBC One tomorrow — want to know more on what’s to come?

Coming out of tonight’s episode, we knew that Linda and Minah as Traitors were going to be presented an option — would they opt to murder, or go ahead and seduce? It was a hard decision for them to face. Yet, it seems as though the two are likely to recruit.

For a few more details on what to expect, go ahead and check out the full The Traitors UK season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

With the Traitors plotting their next move in the dead of night, will breakfast bring the Faithful any clues as to their identity? Hoping to add money to the prize pot, the mission proves to be no laughing matter, leaving the Faithful more determined than ever to catch a Traitor at an emotional Round Table.

As the castle reels from the events of the evening, the Traitors eye up their next victim.

Who could be recruited?

Based on the end of episode 4, the top candidates are Freddie, Anna, and Fozia. Bringing on one of the earlier two honestly makes the most sense, given the fact that you could set up one of the two of them as an easy target ahead of yourselves.

Beyond whether or not there will be a new Traitor, the other question we have entering episode 5 is whether or not anyone will start looking at Minah. As of right now, she is playing the best game by a pretty wide margin. She’s made moves, built trust, and it really does not seem as though anyone is looking to come after her.

