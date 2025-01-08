The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4: Who joined the game?

We wondered entering The Traitors UK season 3 episode 4 a number of things, starting off with this: Was a brutal murder ahead?

After all, at the end of episode 3 the Faithful managed to take out their first Traitor of the season in Armani. Then, Linda and Minah murdered her sister. Isn’t that one of the most brutal twists imaginable? Both of them are gone and now, the game moves on.

Now that we’ve said that, let’s get into the resolution of the big cliffhanger at the end of this past episode. Some sort of major twist was coming, and it turns out that (as suspected) the three contestants who were eliminated on the train were back! Alexander, Jack, and Fozia all had a chance to get their way back into the game … but it was up to the remaining contestants. They had to effectively choose via dropping coins in a slot which two they wanted to come back. In the end, they chose Fozia (who sacrificed herself in the early going for the others) and then Alexander, who made a great pitch to come into the game. This means goodbye, yet again, to Jack.

Both Fozia and Jack are safe for the next banishment, and have shields to hand down. They are both entering as a Faithful.

The heartbreaking exit

We ultimately feel bad for Kasim, who really did nothing wrong other than be socially awkward. He was ostracized from the group and expected that he would be banished at some point. Honestly, him telling these people he was a Faithful was something they deserved.

After all the finger-pointing that came as a result of this, there was still a huge decision for the remaining Traitors to make. If we were Minah and Linda, we’d 100% keep Freddie and Anna around given that they were big threats. Minah got Alexander’s shield, so there was one still out there.

