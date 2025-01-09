The Bear season 4 premiere date: A January 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get more news on The Bear season 4 in the relatively near future, especially after the Golden Globes?

After all, in theory you can argue that this past weekend was the best opportunity we’ve had in a while to get more insight on the next chapter. However, everything was rather quiet all things considered. The series is not getting the same awards-show frontrunner status that it once had; meanwhile, Jeremy Allen White was not even at the Globes due to his work on another project.

Because of everything we mentioned above, it really was all quiet when it comes to The Bear over the past few weeks and ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see if anything changes soon. If you are hoping to get a premiere date this month, the bad news is that there is little to no chance of that happening.

Instead of focusing on that, our advice is simple: Wonder about the long-term future of the show. Now, it does appear as though there is going to be a little bit of filming that still needs to happen either in the winter or the spring; some of season 4 was shot in 2024, but not all of it. There is no word on the future beyond it, but certainly there has been a lot of speculation that we are closer at this point to the end than the beginning.

The best premiere date estimate

Given that the past three seasons of The Bear aired in late June on Hulu, it is hard to imagine that some sort of huge change is coming now. It just makes sense to keep the consistency going there, and it would also mess with Emmy submissions to have the show premiere anytime before June 1. If that happened, seasons 3 and 4 would be eligible in the same year.

What are you most excited to see on The Bear season 4 when it eventually premieres?

