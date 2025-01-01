The Bear season 4 premiere date: Any news this winter?

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about The Bear season 4 between now and the end of the winter? Of course, we would love nothing more than to see that happen!

As for whether or not it will … well, let’s just say that this is not something that is anywhere near as easy to give an answer to. After all, on the surface it feels more than a little bit clear that we are going to be waiting for a while. Not only that, but there is a pretty good reason for it. While a good chunk of next season has already been filmed, not all of it has.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more THE BEAR videos!

So, when will work kick off on that? The easiest answer we can offer is that at some point moving into the end of February or early March, we assume shooting will resume — it is possible we get official news on that and if so, that is probably the only major reveal we are getting this calendar year. Everything else seems to fall more into the category of “things we have to wait a while to get.”

After all, the first three seasons of The Bear have all aired in late June and for the time being, it feels like this is probably going to be the case once more. There is simply not too much of a justification for starting it off before then, especially if the goal is to get Emmy nominations for a separate eligible year. Remember that the cycle for this is one June to the next; if season 4 premiered before June 1, it would be eligible at the same time as season 3.

Will season 4 be the final season?

There is a chance that we get news on this before the spring is over and if it is, we really just hope that news is announced on that in advance.

What are you the most eager to see now entering The Bear season 4 when it arrives, no matter when that is?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







