Ghosts season 4 episode 10 spoilers: The ‘silent’ partner

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, Ghosts season 4 episode 10 is coming back on CBS come Thursday, January 30. What more can we say about it yet?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that this synopsis and many others this season could be themed around Jay’s restaurant. It has gone through some various ebbs and flows already, and you should go ahead and note that there are some more coming.

For starters, consider the fact that episode 10 is titled “The Not-So-Silent Partner.” The full Ghosts synopsis below serves as a great way to set the stage further:

“The Not-So-Silent Partner” – Sam and Jay are forced to cover when Mark demands to meet the silent investor in Jay’s restaurant who has been holding up construction, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What will make this episode stand out from the pack? That is a hard thing to individually identify, mostly because there are often multiple storylines and odds are, all of the Ghosts themselves are going to have a part to play here that is not perfectly clear at present … but we certainly imagine that it will be in time. Just consider this another thing to be excited for! Let’s just cross our fingers and hope within the next few weeks, we do start to get even more news about several of the upcoming episodes. They should all deliver something new and exciting to the tapestry of the season overall.

