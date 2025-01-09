Tracker season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The white whale case returns

We know that it has been a long wait already to see Tracker season 2 episode 9 and unfortunately, it is going to stay that way for a while. The plan, at least for the time being, is for the Justin Hartley series to be back on Sunday, February 16.

So what is the story going to be moving forward? Well, if you want to dive a little bit further into Colter Shaw’s longstanding “white whale” case, this is going to be a great opportunity to do just that. It is also going to be an opportunity to bring back a recurring guest star here in Keaton. In general, if you like this show, there is clearly a lot of good stuff to brace for.

Now, let’s get to some of the official details, shall we? Below, the full Tracker season 2 episode 9 synopsis does a great job of further setting the table:

“The Disciple” – A new lead in Colter’s white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer, on the CBS Original series TRACKER, Sunday, Feb. 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What is coming beyond this?

Well, we know that things are going to continue to be busy for Colter when it comes to dealing with cases old and new. All signs point to us getting at least one more appearance from Sofia Pernas this season and beyond that, we anticipate Melissa Roxburgh turning back p at some point as Dory.

