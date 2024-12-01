Tracker season 2 episode 9 return date for Justin Hartley, cast

Following what you see tonight on CBS, we understand fully if you want a Tracker season 2 episode 9 return date. What is it, and what could the future hold? Of course, there are so many different things that are worth getting into here!

First and foremost, though, we do have to go ahead and share the bad news: There is no new episode next week, or even the rest of the month. Tonight’s “The Night Movers” is the final episode that you are going to be seeing until February. Or, to be more specific, Sunday, February 16.

So why are we waiting that long in order to see more Tracker? The simplest answer that we can give you here is that through the rest of this month, there will be a lot of holiday programming. Meanwhile, in January there are so many preemptions due to awards shows and heavy competition from football. CBS commonly waits until after the Super Bowl to bring some of their Sunday-night shows back from hiatus, so what they are doing here is not that much of an exception to the role.

As for what we know is ahead the rest of season 2, there are plans for Sofia Pernas to appear again at some point as Billie. Meanwhile, Melissa Roxburgh should also eventually be back as Dory. There are clearly a lot of family issues for Colter to deal with, but what makes them so difficult to see on-screen is that both Roxburgh and Jensen Ackles are extremely busy actors who have other shows. This is the double-edged sword that comes with casting these sort of big names in these parts. We’ve become aware of it over time; this is hardly the first show to run into that.

Rest assured that in general, there is still a LOT of this show to come. Tracker has a full-season order from CBS for a reason.

