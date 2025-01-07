Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 spoilers: A double date…

Moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 on Showtime later this week, are there going to be some high-stakes moments? Absolutely, but at the same time there will also be some that deliver a great deal of awkward comedy.

After all, one of the more bizarrely engrossing side-stories of this entire franchise has been Dexter Morgan’s romantic life. He recognizes that on some level, he needs to utilize relationships as a way to blend in; yet, he also rarely connects to other people in that way. Only a tiny number of partners over the years actually knew the real him and otherwise, he’s just playing pretend … and that is also what he’s doing here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN videos!

If you recall, recently it looked as though Dexter was striking something up with Deb’s friend Sofia — or, at least she thought that was the case. Now, the two may be entering some sort of double-date scenario with Deb and Gio, her boyfriend who definitely comes across as suspicious.

Want to learn more about what is ahead now? Then go ahead and check out the Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 synopsis:

Miami Metro is shaken by a kidnapping that hits close to home, as Dexter sets his sights on a killer that slipped through the cracks of the justice system. But first, Dexter must survive a double date with Deb and her new boyfriend.

Odds are, Dexter’s target is the same one Harry was going after in episode 5, so there is no enormous surprise there. Meanwhile, the previews for this episode already indicate that we are going to be seeing the Jimmy Powell case escalate — just in case you needed more evidence that we’re looking at a Big Bad here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Original Sin right now

What do you most want to see moving into Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







