Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6: A huge reveal ahead?

As so many of you may be aware of at this point, you are going to be seeing Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6 in a number of days. What is also quite curious about it is that once it wraps, signs point to a one-week hiatus after the fact.

Typically, shows like this want to go into their breaks with some of the biggest reveals possible and of course, all of this serves to make you wonder whether or not the same can be said here. Is some sort of huge, jaw-dropping reveal around the corner?

Well, we should start off here by noting that very little has been confirmed as to what we will or will not see in this installment. Heck, there is not even an official synopsis for it yet! All we can say is that episode 6 carries with it the title of “The Joy of Killing.”

If there is going to be some sort of big reveal, though, you can argue that the end of this episode is when we officially learn who the Big Bad is for the season … and wouldn’t that make a whole lot of sense? We know coming into it that there could be another case similar to Jimmy Powell’s that rises to the forefront. The more of these we see, the more we want to know who is behind it. Also, the more curious we will be as to whether or not it is someone we already know. There have been theories around it being Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Tanya; heck, we’ve spoken in the past about the similarities between the victims here and then what Brian Moser did back in season 1 of the original series! There was also someone who turned up briefly in episode 2 of Original Sin who bore quite the resemblance to Brian…

Do you think there is going to be some huge reveal at the heart of Dexter: Original Sin season 1 episode 6?

