Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, & Chicago PD new tonight, 1/8/25?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? To go along with it, are we also getting more of Chicago Fire and Chicago PD? It has been a long break over the past little while, but are we getting close to getting to the other side of it?

Well, we don’t want to keep anyone waiting for too long here, especially since the network has already done that. Let’s just go ahead and share the great news! You are going to be seeing more of the One Chicago lineup tonight starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and it does seem as though there will be more great stuff coming throughout the month in general. A lot of this will culminate in the crossover on January 29, marking the first time that all three shows have come together in a truly epic, three-part event since prior to the global health crisis of 2020.

Now, without further ado, let’s just set the table further for what more you can see coming up! We tend to think that the synopses below do a great job of setting the stage.

Chicago Med season 10 episode 9, “No Love Lost” – “The team fights to save the life of one of their own; Frost and Abrams butt heads with their patient; Asher helps a religious young woman with an ectopic pregnancy.”

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9, “A Favor” – “Cruz’s past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim’s next of kin.”

Chicago PD season 12 episode 9, “Friends and Family” – “Cook turns to her family when Intelligence faces administrative roadblocks that threaten a kidnapping investigation.”

Even though we’ve said it before, it is still worth noting that of these storylines, the one that we’re most excited for is Med for one simple reason. This is the biggest cliffhanger, especially since Goodwin’s life is on the line!

What do you want to see on Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD tonight?

Share in the comments below! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

