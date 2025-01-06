Chicago Fire season 13 spoilers: Stella Kidd backstory ahead!

Just in case you weren’t excited enough to see Chicago Fire season 13 return to NBC this Wednesday, how about some more scoop? Let’s just say that we are certainly excited to se the stage further, especially if you are a fan of one Stella Kidd.

After all, for several years now we have been hoping to learn about her background — it is something that Miranda Rae Mayo has even expressed interest in at press events with us years ago! We tend to think that the producers have waited for the right time to bring something more to the table and luckily, we are right about there now.

Speaking on all of this further now to TVLine, here is some more of what showrunner Andrea Newman had to say:

“Soon into the second half of the season, someone from Kidd’s family shows up in Chicago, and the history that is revealed leads Kidd and Severide to restart their conversation about what having their own family means to them.”

Clearly, this could be setting up some sort of larger discussion about starting their own family — though they also have the larger Firehouse 51 family means to them. This is the sort of conversation that has a lot of layers to it, mostly in that there is a financial component to it — meanwhile, they also have extremely dangerous jobs and that’s not lost on them. We don’t expect some sort of easy decision to come out of all of this.

No matter where the story goes, learning more about Stella makes the entire storyline well-worth the price of admission. Let’s just cross our fingers and hope we venture into some fascinating spots!

What are you going to see moving into Chicago Fire season 13 when it returns, especially for Stella Kidd?

