Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 spoilers: Arson class

We know already that you are going to be waiting until January 8 to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 on NBC. So, what more can we say about it now?

Well, first and foremost here, we should issue a reminder that “A Favor” is the title for this upcoming episode, and we tend to think that there will be a lot of great stuff coming around the bend. The question here is what the story will look like, what situation Cruz will find himself in, and also something a little bit surprising for Kelly Severide.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and share the full Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

Cruz’s past comes back to haunt him; Severide prepares to teach an arson class at the academy; Mouch searches for a victim’s next of kin.

We don’t exactly know why, but the mere thought of getting to see Taylor Kinney’s character in this capacity is going to be really fun. This is a chance that we are going to see a side of him that we’ve never seen before. That is exciting, no? The same goes for allowing Mouch to have a little more of an emotional story; we do recognize that we’ve seen that before, but this is a character known more for lighthearted fare.

For those who have not heard yet, there are going to be multiple episodes of the entire franchise over the coming weeks, and a lot of that is going to lead into a huge, three-part crossover event at some point in late January. This is the first time that we’ve had a chance to see something like this in years.

