Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9: When to expect more details

If you have not heard yet for whatever reason, you are going to see Chicago Fire season 13 episode 9 arrive come Wednesday, January 8. When can we say more about it?

Well, the first thing that you should remember here that there could be a handful of surprise twists and turns ahead. One of the things that has been good about the season so far is that several characters all have their own personal storylines, but then there are crises and elements at Firehouse 51 that still unite them.

The good news that we’ve got for now is that in theory, we do think that some more info is going to be coming out soon all about what lies ahead. So when can you expect it?

Well, when you remember the aforementioned return date, there is a case to be made that some more Chicago Fire news is going to come out here before we get around to the end of this week. That could be interrupted by the Christmas holiday but even still, we don’t think that there is a ton of value in making anyone wait too long for it at this point! If you are NBC, you want to get people excited about the next chapter of the story, especially since it is kicking off another arc.

Based on some of the schedule listings that we are seeing so far, it appears as though the plan is for there to be potentially new installments for the entirety of the month, and that could culminate with an epic crossover event on January 29. This is the first one that we’ve had a chance to see in several years and by virtue of that, it will likely be even more anticipated.

