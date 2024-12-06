Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD 2025 crossover confirmed

For everyone who loves, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD, we come bearing great news: A crossover IS coming!

Today, it was officially confirmed by NBC that on Wednesday, January 29, you are going to be seeing the first major three-part event we’ve seen for this franchise in years. Remember that everything from the global health crisis of 2020 to the actors and writers’ strikes of 2023 have made it hard for this to happen in a while, but thankfully, all of that is at an end early next year.

Now, the first thing that we should note here is that per TVLine, the schedules for the One Chicago shows are going to be a little different for the crossover — not that this is a huge surprise. Things have to flow in a way that makes the most sense for the story! Fire is going to start things off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, which is going to then lead into Med and then PD at the end, as per usual there. The synopsis below sets the stage for what the story is going to be:

“When a gas explosion rocks a high-rise, Chicago’s first responders come out in force to rescue hundreds of civilians. It’s the calamity beneath the surface, however, that sends our heroes on a race to save 40 people trapped deep underground, including two of their own.”

One thing that is especially interesting here is that this crossover is actually going to be the first time that a lot of actors are going to have a chance to do that. The casts for all three series have changed dramatically over the past few years, so newcomers now have a chance to learn more about everything that goes into creating these events! Sure, it is exciting, but it is also pretty darn exhausting at the same time. There’s no avoiding that part of things.

