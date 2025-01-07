Grotesquerie season 2 renewal: A January 2025 update

What are the chances that we get a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal at some point before January 2025 comes to an end?

The first thing that we really should say here is pretty darn simple, as we want nothing more than to get the mystery/horror series back. The first ended on what may very well be one of the most insanely frustrating cliffhangers ever, so the last thing we want is for the show to conclude with that. We still don’t even know who the Big Bad is in the present-day reality — or, what we at least think is the present-day reality. With this show, we do still realize that anything is possible.

Given that it has been over two months since the season 1 finale arrived, let’s say that we are cautiously optimistic that a season 2 renewal is coming this month. If not now, then doesn’t it make sense for February? There really does not feel like some major reason to draw all of this out.

All of what we’ve said above is especially true for one other rather-important reason here: We are in an era where networks like FX need to get an advantage over the streaming services. If the downside to places like Netflix and Prime Video is that their shows often take 2-3 years, you can get leverage by putting out new seasons on a near-annual basis. There is also no real reason for a show like Grotesquerie to take longer than that, given that this is not some superhero show with a ton of CGI. It was filmed in a relatively short span of time for season 1, and we easily think that this can be done all over again now.

