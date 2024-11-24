Grotesquerie season 2 premiere date: What is realistic?

Is there anything realistic that we can say at the moment regarding a Grotesquerie season 2 premiere date over at FX?

Well, the obvious thing that we do need to go ahead and do here is issue one pretty clear reminder that as of right now, nothing has been decided in regards to the future. Sure, we would love for more episodes to be ordered, and we do tend to think that they probably will. This isn’t something that we are overly concerned about given that the first season generated so much buzz.

Now, provided that there is a renewal for the show over the next few weeks, we honestly do think that there is a legitimate case to be made that a return next fall is possible. It’s something that makes a heck of a lot of sense when you think about how quickly episodes of a show like this can be made. Sure, that does not mean that you are actually going to see the series return at that point, but it is realistic that it could happen.

No matter when we do get more Grotesquerie, though, the biggest thing that we believe is front of mind is trying to better understand what the story here actually is. Will the truth behind the killings be revealed? Is there any chance of that at all? At this point, this is honestly something that we need so that the series can continue to have some element of momentum. Mysteries are fine, but as of right now we’re not sure that season 1 resolved much of anything.

Do you think that we are going to get more news soon on a Grotesquerie season 2 over at FX?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

