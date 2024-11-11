Grotesquerie season 2: Is renewal news coming this month?

Is there a chance that we are actually going to hear about a Grotesquerie season 2 renewal between now and the end of the month?

Well, before we say too much on anything right now, let’s begin by just noting that everyone from Ryan Murphy to Niecy Nash-Betts seems to be eager to do something more here with this property and honestly, we more than understand. The first season appeared as though it was successful and because of that, why wouldn’t everyone involved want to have it back for more?

Well, the important thing to note here (regrettably) is that FX tends to operate on their own schedule and under their own terms. By virtue of that, they really do not follow any particular plan, all things considered. Since a second season probably would not start filming until next year, they really don’t have any reason to rush anything along for now.

Still, we would be surprised if a renewal is not announced between now and the end of the year, mostly because this is a way to facilitate discussion. Also, it gives FX another stable ongoing drama series to pair with Shogun, its huge hit from earlier this year, and then also the upcoming Alien: Earth. Sure, they also have anthologies like American Horror Story and potentially more Fargo, but those require viewer acquisition and interest every year. The franchise name can work to get viewers right away, but the story is the only thing that will keep them around.

Also, remember the following: The quicker that we get some sort of Grotesquerie renewal at FX, the sooner that the show will be coming back on the air. That has to mean something at the end of the day, doesn’t it?

What do you most want to see moving into Grotesquerie season 2?

