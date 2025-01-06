The Bachelor premiere spoilers: Grant Ellis meets Linda the llama

With the premiere of The Bachelor with Grant Ellis coming to ABC in just a few weeks, want to get another tease for what’s ahead?

Well, at this point, we have a pretty clear sense of what the format of this show will be — you’ve got limo arrivals in episode 1, dates in Los Angeles in the weeks that follow, and eventually trips overseas. It is fun to watch romances unfold, but we do love the tradition of seeing how ridiculous some of the introductions are in the opening minutes. Thankfully, that is the basis of what we are getting here!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more more TV reactions and reviews!

If you head over to the official Instagram for The Bachelor now, you can see a look towards some night one arrivals, with the most notable one being a woman with Linda, described humorously as a “no-drama llama.” Is this totally ridiculous? Sure, but at the same time, it is easy to give this woman credit for trying to stand out. She’s also making a big statement here to Grant, as she is not someone he needs to be worried about over the course of the season. Drama can be exhausting for a lead, especially since you often don’t get the full story of what is happening at the mansion and you have to pick it up in various soundbites here and there.

Of course, we do still think that the show is going to have drama, as it is the bread and butter of the series for the most part. Some people will get frustrated about a lack of time with Grant, and some others will feel like they are presented in a negative light.

Related – Get more discussion on The Bachelor, including what Grant is looking for in a partner

What do you want to see from Grant Ellis on The Bachelor, and for some of the limo arrivals?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







