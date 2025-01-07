Shogun season 2: EP offers new progress report

Over the weekend Shogun season 1 proved to be a big winner at the Golden Globes, with it taking home multiple trophies. By virtue of that, this only increases our intrigue exponentially in season 2!

For those who did not know, work started up months ago in the writers’ room on the next chapter. This is a process that takes a good while, especially for a show that is this expensive, and also one that requires a wide array of research. There is no source material to directly pull from this time around, so of course that adds another layer of challenge here as well.

So where do things stand at present for the show behind the scenes? Well, here is at least some of what we can say. Speaking backstage at awards show (per Deadline), executive producer Justin Marks noted that everyone is “about six weeks from the end of the writers’ room.” This does not mean that filming is going to start immediately after the fact, but the plan is for production to kick off at some point this year.

In the months to come, there is a good chance that more information about castings or the story will be revealed — not that we expect there to be too many fundamental changes from what we had back within the first season. The most important thing we can say here is that the writers clearly know a lot of what worked last time. (In other words, pretty much everything.) Season 2 is a chance to evolve on that, and maybe create some sequences that are even more epic.

The crummy thing, at least for now, is that there will not be a lot of other opportunities to hear scoop for a good while — unless we get lucky at the SAG Awards, anyway.

