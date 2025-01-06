The Traitors season 3: Peacock creates a Real Housewives spoof

In just a handful of days, you are going to be seeing The Traitors season 3 premiere over at Peacock — how about some fun ahead of its launch?

One thing that we’ve learned through the past couple of years of this franchise is pretty simple: As long as this show is using reality stars, there are always going to be Real Housewives on board. They are notable names who will generate viewership; also, they are a larger part of the NBCUniversal family and it is a good cross-promotional opportunity. We’re almost surprised that there has not been any Deal or No Deal Island representation, but that could change in due time.

Anyway, if you head over to the official Peacock Instagram now, you can see Robyn Dixon of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Dolores Catania of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Dorinda Medley of The Real Housewives of New York City, and then also Chanel Ayan of The Real Housewives of Dubai taking part of a spoof titled The Real Housewives of Ardross Castle. (That castle is, of course, the setting for this particular show.) They all even have some new and signature taglines!

Are all four of these ladies going to make it far? That feels unlikely, mostly due to the fact that their history in the same franchise could make them targets. It is similar in that way to how some of the Survivor stars could all be lumped together, regardless of whether or not they should. One of them could be a Traitor, and that could add further to some of the fun.

In the end, we are excited to see what these Housewives bring to the table — and let’s just hope that things get messy.

