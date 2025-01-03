The Traitors season 3 video: Alan Cumming tours the castle!

With the three-episode premiere of The Traitors season 3 coming to Peacock next week, why not go behind the scenes further now?

Obviously, there are a few different reasons to be excited about the return of the hit reality competition. For starters, the format is great, and you are adding to that a great cast. You also have a fantastic host in Alan Cumming who really understands the value in bringing a sense of style to the proceedings. His clothing choices are bold and he always has a flair for the dramatic. He also has no problem showing off the famed castle at the heart of the series.

If you head over to Entertainment Weekly right now, you can see a new behind-the-scenes look at The Traitors season 3 castle courtesy of Cumming, where he takes you through some fantastic locales and even offers a shout-out to a contestant who was “poisoned” during season 2.

Does any of this necessarily work to give anything major away for the season? Hardly, but we do at least thing that it is a fun way to get back into the vibe of the show. This is one of Peacock’s most successful shows for a reason, and the crossover potential for it alone is great with there being so many fantastic reality stars from all across the map coming on board. If nothing else, it should very-much make you eager to watch.

What are we most worried about?

Honestly, it is that the reputation of certain contestants may make it hard for them to go far. This clearly was a challenge for Dan and Parvati both last season, and we do worry now about people like Boston Rob, Tony, and Danielle Reyes.

