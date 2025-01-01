The Traitors season 3 premiere: Watch the first seven minutes!

We know that we are going to be waiting for a little over a week still to see The Traitors season 3 premiere on Peacock. At the same time, though, there is a way to better prepare now!

The aforementioned streaming service has now officially posted the first seven minutes of the upcoming season premiering on January 9, and we tend to think that it serves, at least, as a worthy introduction to the Emmy-winning reality competition show. The cast is great, and of course the thing that we’re most excited to learn is who will actually be named a Traitor for the new season.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, this preview does not give you a great sense of that, but it does at least allow you to see where some of the contestants’ heads are at entering the season. It is especially interesting for people who know each other. Tony Vlachos blindsided Jeremy Collins back on Survivor: Winners at War, but at the same time, Jeremy recognizes that he’s the only person he knows on the season. Can they work together for a little while?

Meanwhile, we do think already that Dylan Efron is going to be an interesting darkhorse this season, mostly because the bulk of people know him just for his brother Zac. Meanwhile, Danielle Reyes is still hurt by Britney Haynes’ move against her back on Big Brother Reindeer Games. She can forgive, but she won’t forget.

Who is under the mask?

Well, at the end of the sneak preview, we see the contestants handed a golden opportunity: You can bring someone into the game, but doing so means taking someone out. Someone is going to have a lot of power right away — if they shake Alan Cumming’s hand, they will be able to get rid of the first place.

Here’s the twist — doing this means that you are bringing Boston Rob in. He is the mystery player. Do you really want to compete with him?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors right now, including more details on what’s ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Traitors season 3 when it premieres on Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







